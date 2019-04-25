The fundraiser event benefitting the Cahaba River Society, Water to Wine, will be held at the salon’s English Village location on Thursday, April 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can expect a silent auction, wine and hors d’oeuvres by the salon’s in-house chef, complimentary salon services, an art exhibit by Sarah Webb, live jazz band and a fashion show featuring Bearden Design, Monkee’s, and avant-garde recycled fashion. Additionally, the other shops in the English Village community will have extended hours, special designers and refreshments.
Earth Month Party 2019
Tonya Jones SalonSpa 2410 Fairway Drive, Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
