Earth Month Party 2019

The fundraiser event benefitting the Cahaba River Society, Water to Wine, will be held at the salon’s English Village location on Thursday, April 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can expect a silent auction, wine and hors d’oeuvres by the salon’s in-house chef, complimentary salon services, an art exhibit by Sarah Webb, live jazz band and a fashion show featuring Bearden Design, Monkee’s, and avant-garde recycled fashion. Additionally, the other shops in the English Village community will have extended hours, special designers and refreshments.