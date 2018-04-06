On April 6 at noon, the Offshoots Garden Club will host its Easter Egg Hunt at Overton Park, which will include about 3,000 eggs. The garden club will provide the eggs, and this is its biggest event of the year, said Kim Eriksson, one of the event organizers.

The longstanding tradition also has a backup date of April 13 in case of bad weather.

In addition to the egg hunt, families can enjoy face painting, a cake walk, live music and the Easter Bunny. A section will be made for little children and for older kids, too, Eriksson said.

Eriksson advised visitors to arrive at the event early as the eggs go fast.