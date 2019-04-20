For those wanting to visit the Birmingham Zoo, zoo staff will once again host the Easter Eggstravaganza on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event, which will happen rain or shine, is a traditional egg hunt, and children who gather 10 eggs will receive a pair of bunny ears.

There is also an adult Easter egg hunt. Adult egg hunt winners can walk away with special zoo tours, memberships and a variety of prizes all valued at $50 or more, said Samil Baker, public relations and social media manager for the zoo.

The schedule for the egg hunt is:

► 10-11 a.m.: Ages 0-12 on Henley Park

► 11:15 a.m.: Adult egg hunt at Trails of Africa playground

► 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Ages 0-12 on Henley Park

At 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on April 20, the Easter Bunny will also be eating breakfast with local families. For members, it’s $25 for adults and $20 for kids, while non-members will pay $30 for adults and $25 for kids. The event will be held in Nourish205, Baker said.

“Enjoy a scrumptious scrambled egg, pancakes and sausage breakfast with orange juice and coffee followed by a visit from the Easter Bunny,” Baker said.

Children will receive a holiday gift, and the price covers zoo admission for the day, an unlimited ride Wristband, breakfast, holiday craft, animal greeting and a visit and photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.