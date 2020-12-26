Easy Weekday Walk on the Vulcan Trail

Enjoy an easy walk in the woodlands overlooking Birmingham on the Saturday after Christmas.

The trail is level, as it is on an old mining railroad right of way just below the crest of Red Mountain. This walk is an ideal activity for those Christmas guests who have been in your house for several days and with whom you are looking for something to do to get them out of the house. A previous walk on this trail drew one of the highest number of participants, 67, on any outing SEO has ever sponsored. Don’t miss it!

Please meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Vulcan Park and Museum Parking Lot where you would normally park to visit the statue and Vulcan Park. We plan to depart from there at 2:00 p.m. We will walk from the big parking lot a short distance down some new stairs to the trail head and then on the trail to Green Springs Highway and back. The formerly unpaved section of the Vulcan Trail has recently been widened and resurfaced.

There is no charge to participate in this hike and there is no charge for admission to either Vulcan Park or the trail.

Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 and older able to walk 4 miles welcome.

Note-To view photos of what we will see on this trip, please click on this link:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/zC6TRPW6bC7n2ySR7

Please be sure to click on the link and view the photographs.

After the walk is completed, there will be an optional dinner at Jim ‘N Nick’s 11th Avenue Grill at Five Points South.

Share an adventure. Bring a friend or friends.

Info: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or 205/631-4680

DIRECTIONS TO MEETING PLACE

Vulcan Park and Museum Parking Lot—1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209. Please call 205/631-4680 to obtain a list of complete directions to Vulcan Park from all major highways in Birmingham. You may leave your email address and a phone message if you wish, and the directions will be emailed to you promptly. Note-GPS devices frequently misdirect users to locations which are NOT the meeting place for this hike!!

DESCRIPTION OF SOUTHEASTERN OUTINGS

Do you wish you had friends who share your active lifestyle and enjoyment of outdoor activities? Then become active with Southeastern Outings (SEO), a nonprofit organization committed and created to serve people who enjoy being active in the outdoors. The organization plans, organizes and leads outings such as dayhikes, easy kayak and canoe trips, stream and waterfall walks, bicycle rides, lake events and other fun activities to beautiful sites in our natural environment. From time to time we also sponsor potluck suppers and other socials. All events and activities of the group are open to the public. Participating in SEO activities is a splendid, simple way to make congenial new friends who enjoy the outdoors.

NO DOGS OR SMOKING ALLOWED, PLEASE, ON ANY SOUTHEASTERN OUTINGS EVENTS.

The organization currently has over 250 members. We scheduled seventy-four events during calendar year 2020 for an average of 6 fun events per month. We enjoy the outdoors in all seasons throughout the year.

SEO does not charge for participation in any of its outings. You do not have to be a member to participate in one or two SEO activities. Dues are only $10. Please contact Dan Frederick, President, 205-631-4680, or seoutings@bellsouth.net for more information and to obtain three free monthly newsletters with membership application and a complete description of all our outdoor events.

Southeastern Outings now has a website. Just go to seoutings.org to find announcements of all our upcoming outings scheduled plus some brief, general information about Southeastern Outings, a membership application and 1500 lovely photographs from most of our outings.

Thank you.