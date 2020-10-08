OLLI at UA presents "Eating Well During Cancer Treatments and Beyond" by Katie Ghossein. After being diagnosed with cancer, you may have many questions related to nutrition, both during and after treatments and beyond. Join wellness dietitian Katie Ghossein for an informational session to discuss nutrients, eating patterns and general nutrition recommendations to help you manage treatment side effects, boost your immune system and create healthy eating habits to promote overall well-being. All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session. Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic Zoom training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.