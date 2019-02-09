Ecology of Alabama’s Native Plants

With its distinctive climate and rich geological history, Alabama ranks fifth in the nation for biodiversity. Join us to learn about the state’s 64 types of ecosystems and nearly 3,000 native plant species. Led by Scot Duncan Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Biology at Birmingham- Southern College, the daylong course is part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Certificate in Native Plant Studies (CNPS) curriculum, but all are welcome. Easy hike through

The Gardens included! Cost is $85/members and $95/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/ecology-of-alabamas-native-plants-core.php.