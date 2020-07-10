Elevenses Tea Talk

"Happiness is easily achieved with a pot of tea and good company."

~Anonymous Hobbit

Join us every other week for our special Lord of the Rings-inspired program! Have a cup of tea (or coffee) and chat about everything and nothing with other Birmingham hobbits. We will be using Zoom for this meeting.

This event is for teens rising to grades 7-12. Registration ends one week before the program begins.

For more information, email teen librarians Matt Layne (mlayne@eolib.org) or Michelle Cheng (mcheng@eolib.org).