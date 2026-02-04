Welcome to Emo Night Brooklyn, a late-night, DJ-driven dance party blasting the best emo and pop punk jams that raised us, ruined us, and somehow still define us. We’re taking over Saturn in Birmingham on February 14, 2026 for a night of screaming every word, moshing with strangers, and feeling absolutely everything.

This is not a quiet night out. Expect wall-to-wall emo and pop punk anthems, deep cuts, and songs you still know by heart even if you pretend you’ve “moved on.” From the tracks that got you through your worst years to the ones that still hit a little too hard, Emo Night Brooklyn is all about losing your voice, finding your people, and reliving the music that made us who we are. And yeah sometimes special guests and your favorite artists even jump in to join the chaos.

Come ready to scream, mosh, dance, cry in the corner (no judgment), and throw yourself into the pit with all your favorite people. Tell the DJs what you want to hear and we promise we listen better than your ex. It’s loud, it’s emotional, and it’s the kind of night that reminds you it was never just a phase.

So get ready, Birmingham. Lace up your boots, warm up your vocal cords, and meet us in the pit at Saturn on February 14, 2026. Emo Night Brooklyn is calling — and yes, we need every soul.