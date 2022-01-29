Empower Live with Maria Bitro
to
Earthkeeper Yoga 3150 Overton Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35243
In this women's empowerment workshop we will create sacred space and go on a journey that will include shadow work, life-coaching techniques, tantra teachings as well as Kundalini breathwork. You will learn how to use these in your daily life to bring you to a higher level of consciousness. You will leave with effective tools to connect with your divine feminine otherwise known as the Shakti. You will also learn the magic of co-creation to attract the life you desire.
This workshop is for you if you want to:
- Learn tools to start clearing what you have been resisting.
- Recognize your programmed fears and limiting beliefs that are keeping you stuck and small.
- Access ways to clear your energy so that you can match the vibration and tap into the abundance frequency.
- Discover how to consciously manifest what you desire and learn to surrender to the space of receptivity and trust in the power of co-creation with your Source.
This workshop has been described by many as life changing and transformational.
Early bird price through Jan 1st, $200
$250 personal investment after January 1st