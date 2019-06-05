Energy Today and Tomorrow

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents:

June 5: Nuclear. David Lambert, nuclear engineer, Southern

Companies, Southern Nuclear

We will receive an overview of commercial nuclear power in

the U.S. David will discuss the newest storage plans for spent fuel, which has been an issue in the past. For environmentalists, nuclear power is the cleanest of all power sources, leaving NO carbon footprint. It is the source of power for most of France and used in several other countries. Come and learn what Southern Companies plans for the future.

June 12: Solar. Michael Churchman, COO, Eagle Solar & Light

As solar is fast becoming the energy of choice for Americans, we will hear about drastic decreases in prices and advances in technology. We will learn how 30% tax credits and depreciation options continue to drive this technology to be the largest addition in new electric generation in the nation. We will also learn that while there continue to be hurdles to the expansion of residential solar in most of Alabama, there are great investment opportunities for expansion in the commercial and industrial sectors.

June 19: Electric Cars. Marty Robinowich, engineer committed to sustainable transportation

An owner of an all-electric Nissan and a solar-powered ELF, Marty will discuss the growth of electric car use and production in Europe, China, and everywhere but America. He will explain the reasons.