Join Advanced Master Gardener Susan Hagen for an engaging exploration of the 18th-century English Landscape Garden, a style that emerged in artistic opposition to the formality of Baroque design. This illustrated presentation examines the influential work of architects such as William Kent, Lancelot “Capability” Brown, and Humphry Repton, and highlights iconic landscapes including Rousham, Stowe, and Chatsworth Garden. Learn how these landscape designers promoted expansive, natural styles that opened the garden to the broader countryside, freeing the borders and expanding the views.

Members: $20 | Nonmembers: $25