Essentially Seasonal Design: Fall | Transition

Create a stunning floral arrangement that celebrates the transition of summer to fall by joining the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and Holly Carlise of ROSEGOLDEN for the final workshop in the Friends’ year-long Essentially Seasonal Design series featuring seasonally focused floristry demonstration in the spirit of local floristry legend Beth McReynolds and her iconic “Birmingham style.”

Holly will demonstrate, then participants will create their own arrangements with Holly’s guidance. Materials used will be sourced from the Gardens.

Cost is $185 for members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $200 for non-members. All proceeds benefit the Friends, a mission-driven membership organization that seeks to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/essentially-seasonal-design-series-pt-iv.php