Essentially Seasonal Design Series featuring Holly Carlisle | Winter: Minimalism

A seasonally focused floristry demonstration, workshop, and discussion series led by Holly Carlisle of ROSEGOLDEN in the spirit of local floristry legend Beth McReynolds and her iconic "Birmingham Style.” Study the principles of minimal design as you walk through a portion of our Japanese Gardens, then learn to use negative space and emphasize the natural character of each material as you create an ikebana-inspired arrangement. Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, this is the first class in a four-part series. Series is $740/members and $800/non-members. Single class is $185/members and $200/non- members. Registration is required. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/essentially-seasonal-design-series.php.