Evening Ashtanga in the Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Join us for our new Evening Ashtanga Yoga in the heart of the Japanese Garden. Ashtanga yoga is a traditional yoga practice in which a set of poses is given in a specific order with an emphasis on linking the breath and movement.

This style of yoga incorporates a heating breath and actively moves through a series of postures to heat the body. Each pose is a preparation for the next and is traditionally practiced in sequence.

Cost is $5 for Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $7 for Non-Members. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/yoga-at-the-gardens-nighttime-ashtanga-yoga.php

Education & Learning
