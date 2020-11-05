OLLI at UA presents "An Evening with Poe" by Dave Murdock, English instructor, Gadsden State Community College. Dave Murdock will provide new insights to the life and works of Edgar Allan Poe. Poe is best known for his poetry and short stories, particularly his tales of mystery and the macabre. He was one of the country’s earliest practitioners of the short story. He is generally considered the inventor of the detective fction genre and is further credited with contributing to the emerging genre of science fiction. Poe was the first well-known American writer to earn a living through writing alone, resulting in a financially diffcult life and career. Poe was also known as a writer of fction and became one of the frs t American authors of the 19th century to become more popular in Europe than in the United States. Join us as we spend an evening with Poe. All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session. Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic Zoom training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.