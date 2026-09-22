Everything Will Go Wrong with Zoe Christie (Improv Workshop)

For young people in 6th Grade through High School, this high-energy improv workshop helps students embrace mistakes and turn them into creative opportunities. Through theatre games, collaborative exercises, and guided performance scenarios, participants build confidence, adaptability, and stage presence. This class encourages risk-taking in a supportive environment and helps young performers develop resilience, communication skills, and trust in their instincts.

About the Teaching Artist: Zoe Christie is a performer and teaching artist with experience in live performance, stage management, and collaborative arts education through HEARTGlobal. She has led interactive workshops focused on creativity, confidence, teamwork, and self-expression. Zoe is passionate about creating engaging, supportive environments where participants feel encouraged to take risks, explore performance, and grow through the creative process.