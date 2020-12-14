Exam Breaks To-Go Bags

This year the O'Neal Library is bringing Exam Breaks to you! Take home a to-go bag of goodies fit for cramming and relaxing during exam week. The teen librarians will set up a table outside the O'Neal Library entrance so you can grab a bag and go. 

We will distribute Exam Breaks to-go bags starting on December 14 & 15 at 3-5:30pm until we run out. You must wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth when you come by for a to-go bag. The mask will protect other teens and librarians in the vicinity. 

The Exam Break to-go bags are for teens in grades 7-12. Email our teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@oneallibrary.org with additional questions. 

