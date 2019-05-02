Learn about the distinctive gardens of New Zealand by joining the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for a special evening featuring Richard Lyon, New Zealander, Pennsylvania-based landscape architect, and leader of the January 2020 travel study offering Gardens, Wine & Wilderness. For more information about this presentation and the travel study program, visit https://bbgardens.org/new-zealand-tour-2020.php
Exploring the Gardens of the World: New Zealand
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
