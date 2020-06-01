Fabric Sculpture Camp: Exploring Pattern and Sculpture with Textiles

Students will experiment with making textile surfaces and mixed media pieces. We will explore using scrap fabric, silk, nylon, and canvas to create sculptural wall pieces. Students will investigate and respond to the work of artists like: Helen Frankenthaler, Jagoda Buić, and Gunta Stölzl and will examine the quilting tradition in Alabama. Camp will be instructed by Liza Butts, who earned a BFA from Washington University in St. Louis.

June 1 – 5, 9 am to 3 pm

$245 per student

Rising grades 6-12