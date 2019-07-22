Fairy Tales in the Gardens (Ages 4–5 & 5K-Grade 2)

Feed your child’s imagination with this whimsical and delightful summer camp experience inspired by your favorite fairy tales. Our beautiful garden landscapes serve as the perfect settings for the stories of Brothers Grimm, Hans Christian Andersen, and Beatrix Potter.

Led by Erika Poe, B.S., Early Childhood and Elementary Education, this fun summer camp allows princesses, fairies, witches, and mythical creatures to explore and learn about the world around them. Each class is limited to 15 participants.

Cost is $160 for Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens (Hydrangea level or above) and $200 for Non-Members. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/fairytales-in-the-gardens.php