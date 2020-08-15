The Birmingham Zoo invites the community to join us for the first-ever Fairytales & Frogs Royal March this Saturday, August 15 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Our royal guests from The Enchanted Princesses will be walking and waving to all admirers throughout the Zoo’s one-way path. Children and adults are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume for a magical morning where fairytales come to life. All royal subjects attending will receive a crown (while supplies last).

The Royal March is included in the price of general admission for the day. Due to health and safety precautions, the event will not host a meet & greet for photos, only royal waves, curtsies, and bows. Indoor animal habitats in the Predator and Primate buildings are now accessible for viewing. Visitors to the Predator building will be able to see our four male Pallas’ cat kittens during the times they are on habitat.