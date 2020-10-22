The Fall Edit
Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Join us at Lane Parke for The Fall Edit to celebrate the new season! We will be closing off Rele Street so attendees can safely enjoy live music by Derek Day, an open bar, extended store hours and pop-ups including The House Plant Collective. The evening will kick off with ribbon cuttings for Post Office Pies, Sol Y Luna and Carriage House Weddings. This will be a free, family-friendly event.
