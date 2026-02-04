Fall in Love at Vino on Valentine’s Day

Celebrate love with a sweet and savory four-course meal! Vino, Birmingham’s premier Italian-Mediterranean restaurant, invites guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic prix-fixe menu Saturday, Feb. 14. Curated by Owner Al Rabiee, the special menu will feature a four-course menu including canapes, starters, a selection of main courses and dessert - all available dine-in or to-go for $79 per person. Specialty Valentine’s Day cocktails will be available in addition to the menu for $12 each.

Along with the dinner, guests will receive a complimentary rose and white chocolate-covered, moscato-infused strawberries. Each main course item also features a suggested wine pairing available for additional purchase. Vino’s regular menu will be available upon request.

To accommodate guests seated on the patio, Vino will provide high-powered heaters, furnaces, a firepit and blankets upon request. Reservations are encouraged. Guests can visit vinobirmingham.com or call (205) 870-8404 to make their reservations or place a to-go order.