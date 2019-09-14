Fall Plant Sale

to Google Calendar - Fall Plant Sale - 2019-09-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Plant Sale - 2019-09-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Plant Sale - 2019-09-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Plant Sale - 2019-09-14 09:00:00

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Mark your calendar to join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for the nonprofit’s annual Fall Plant Sale at the Gardens! Choose from a large selection of trees, shrubs, natives, herbs, perennials, camellias, bonsai, and more.

The fundraiser, which takes place in the Gardens’ Blount Plaza, will also feature the Friends’ annual member plant giveaway. Proceeds benefit the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, educational programs, and outreach activities.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (rain or shine).

For more information, visit bbgardens.org/fallplantsale.

Info

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Fall Plant Sale - 2019-09-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Plant Sale - 2019-09-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Plant Sale - 2019-09-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Plant Sale - 2019-09-14 09:00:00