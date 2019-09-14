Mark your calendar to join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for the nonprofit’s annual Fall Plant Sale at the Gardens! Choose from a large selection of trees, shrubs, natives, herbs, perennials, camellias, bonsai, and more.

The fundraiser, which takes place in the Gardens’ Blount Plaza, will also feature the Friends’ annual member plant giveaway. Proceeds benefit the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, educational programs, and outreach activities.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (rain or shine).

For more information, visit bbgardens.org/fallplantsale.