Get ready for fall planting by joining the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for our annual Fall Plant Sale benefiting the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of the Gardens, educational programs, and outreach activities. This year our sale features Trees & Shrubs, Herbs, Native Plants, and Perennials, all specially selected by our dedicated volunteer growing groups, and our 2020 Member Plant Gift sponsored by our friends at Leaf & Petal!

We look forward to seeing you on September 12 at the sale, where we will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for shopping safely: Masks and social distancing are required. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/fall-plant-sale.php