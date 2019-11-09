Family Bird-watching in the Gardens: Winter Birds and Bird-Feeding Tips

Bird-watching is a hobby the entire family can enjoy, and now that fall migration has waned and winter is on its way, the familiar songbirds of summer yield to a whole new suite of winter visitors.

Mixed flocks of chickadees and titmice are joined by finches and kinglets, while sapsuckers reappear and resume their hole-drilling ways.

This family-favorite class will consist of a 30-minute classroom session to discuss bird-feeding tips and bird identification pointers, followed by a bird walk through the Gardens (~1.5 hours), where participants will learn to identify birds by their field marks. Special attention will be given to identifying newly arrived winter birds.

The class will be led by Greg Harber, an active member of the Birmingham Audubon Society and current chairman of their Field Trips committee. He has taught birding classes for Birmingham Audubon and the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens over the years, and the Gardens is one of his favorite places to look for birds.

Cost is $12 (adult + child) for members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $15 for non-members. $5 for an additional family member. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/family-birdwatching-winter-birds-feeding-tips.php