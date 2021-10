Nov. 13: Family Birding. 9-11 a.m. Blount Plaza, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road. This event — part of the BBG’s new Family Fun Days series — will be led by Greg Harber, vice president of conservation for Alabama Audubon. $15 per adult plus one child, $5 each additional child. 205-414-3950. bbgardens.org/family-birding.php