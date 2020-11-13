Family Friday: Mindful Outdoor Experience

Family Fridays: Mindful Outdoor Experience

Led by Ashley McDuff Clarke, Certified Yoga Instructor

Friday, November 13 | 3-4 p.m.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens | Meet in Blount Plaza

$15 child + 1 adult | $5 for an additional family member

This experience includes a short introduction to the land in order to foster a sense of appreciation, curiosity and gratitude for place. It is followed by a series of steps to invite participants into the present moment. We awaken the senses and transition to a relaxed state of being by walking with awareness, noticing sensations in relationship to the land and elements, and “nature meditations," where participants are invited to sit and observe movement and stillness on the land. We conclude with a voluntary group sharing of our individual experiences.

No previous hiking experience is necessary. Walks are less than one a mile in length but do include a brief sit spot to meditate mindfully on your natural surroundings. Learn the Fox Walk, Owl Eyes, and Deer Ears and enjoy experiencing Nature with new appreciation.

COVID-19 SAFETY STATEMENT

In accordance with the statewide mask mandate all participants in any outdoor programs will be required to maintain a minimum distance of six feet from any person from another household whenever possible, all participants over the age of six will be required to wear masks (subject to exceptions outlined by the mandate), and masks will be encouraged for participants under the age of six if possible.