Enjoy this special opportunity for healthy fun with the family in the gardens of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

This energetic class will incorporate individual and partner yoga poses for strength and balance, plus breathing exercises to help foster calm and focus. Our garden-inspired crafts will assist in cooling the mind and body.

Available for ages 3 and up. Cost for family drop-in (adult + child) is $15, and each additional family member is $5.

For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/family-yoga-in-the-gardens-august-.php