Family Yoga in the Gardens (for ages 4+)
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Enjoy this unique opportunity for healthy fun with the family at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. This energetic class will incorporate individual and partner yoga poses for strength and balance, plus breathing exercises to help foster calm and focus. Our garden-inspired crafts will assist in cooling the mind and body. Pre-registration is required, no walk-ins will be accepted. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/family-yoga-october-2020.php
