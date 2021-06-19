Family Yoga in the Gardens (for ages 4+)

Enjoy this unique opportunity for healthy fun with the family outdoors at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. This energetic class will incorporate individual and partner yoga poses for strength and balance, plus breathing exercises to help foster calm and focus. Our garden-inspired crafts will assist in engaging the mind and body.

This series will take place at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Classes have been modified to accommodate only ages 4+. Social distancing will be implemented. Please bring your own mat. Crafts will now be sent out via email instead of done on-site. Preregistration required at https://bbgardens.org/family-yoga-june-2021.php