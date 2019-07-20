Enjoy this opportunity for healthy fun with the family in the gardens of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. This energetic class for ages 3 and up will incorporate individual and partner yoga poses for strength and balance, plus breathing exercises to help foster calm and focus. Part of a series led by instructor Annie Damsky and presented by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the class will take place rain or shine. (We will move into a classroom if the weather calls for it.)

Cost is $15/class (includes one child + one adult); you may bring another family member for an additional $5 per class. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/family-yoga-in-the-gardens-july.php