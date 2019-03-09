Enjoy this unique opportunity for healthy fun with the family in the gardens of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. This energetic class for ages 3 and up will incorporate individual and partner yoga poses for strength and balance, plus breathing exercises to help foster calm and focus. Our garden-inspired crafts will assist in cooling the mind and body. Part of a series led by instructor Annie Damsky and presented by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the class will take place rain or shine. (We will move into a classroom if the weather calls for it.) Cost is $15 per class (includes one child and one adult); you may bring another family member for an additional $5 per class. For more info and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/family- yoga-in-the-gardens-march.php.