Family Yoga in the Gardens

Energetic class for ages 3 and older will incorporate individual and partner yoga poses for strength and balance, plus breathing exercises to help foster calm and focus. $15 per class (includes one child plus one adult); you may bring another family member for an additional $5 per class. For more info and to register, visit bbgardens.org/family-yoga-inthe-gardens-april.php.

Info

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
