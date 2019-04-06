Energetic class for ages 3 and older will incorporate individual and partner yoga poses for strength and balance, plus breathing exercises to help foster calm and focus. $15 per class (includes one child plus one adult); you may bring another family member for an additional $5 per class. For more info and to register, visit bbgardens.org/family-yoga-inthe-gardens-april.php.
Family Yoga in the Gardens
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
