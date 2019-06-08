Family Yoga in the Gardens
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Energetic class for ages 3 and up will incorporate individual and partner yoga poses for strength and balance, plus breathing exercises to help foster calm and focus. $15/class (includes one child + one adult); you may bring another family member for an additional $5/class. For more info and to register, visit bbgardens.org.
