Fancy Nancy Home Hairdo Hullabaloo
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Register by Wed. Dec, 9th and then pick up your "fancy" kit in the library's back alley. Watch our video tutorials on the library website and style your holiday 'do in your home salon. Email kidsreads.oneal@gmail with your photos and we'll add it to our website gallery or tag us on instagram @kidsreads.onl.
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, Kids & Family