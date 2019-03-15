"Try To Remember" a time when this romantic charmer wasn't enchanting audiences around the world. The Fantasticks is the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time.

March 15 and 16 at 7PM, March 17 at 2:30PM

Recommend ages 10+

Adults - $10 / Students - $5

For reservations call 205-322-0598 or email dane.peterson@indiansprings.org