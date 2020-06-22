Fashion Camp
Space One Eleven 2409 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Design and Garment Construction 101! This camp taught by Kenya Buchanan will provide participants with the foundational principals needed to develop a garment from concept to physical form. Each day will be a building block that will lead to the construction of a finished garment. In addition to construction basics, students will leave with an understanding of what it is like to live and work as a fashion designer from local industry professionals. Kenya B. holds a degree in Apparel Design from the University of Alabama and was the Emerging Designer winner of the 2017 Magic City Fashion Week.
June 22 – 26, 9 am to 3 pm
$245 per student
Rising grades 6-12