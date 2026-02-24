Experience the vibrant sights, irresistible flavors, and rich traditions of Italy in the heart of Birmingham at the third annual Festa Italiana, hosted by the Italian American Heritage Society. Join us on Saturday, April 11, 2026 from 12 to 9 p.m. at the historic Sloss Furnaces (20 32nd St. N., Birmingham, AL 35222) for a full day celebrating Italian culture, community, and heritage. After two successful, sold-out years, Festa Italiana returns bigger and more flavorful than ever—inviting guests of all ages to eat, sip, and stroll their way through an unforgettable Italian experience right here in Birmingham.

Festa Italiana aims to immerse attendees in all aspects of Italian life, from traditions and cuisine to language, music, and history. Whether Italian by blood or simply Italian at heart, all are welcome. Guests can enjoy live music, traditional dancing, cooking demonstrations, grape stomping, bocce ball, the Sugo Showdown, an Italian auto display, roving cannoli makers, immersive cultural experiences, and a lively evening procession honoring Italy’s patron saints.

Competitions are free and open for advance registration online. The Lakeshore Foundation Bocce Ball Tournament will feature a 32-person, single-elimination bracket with trophies and prizes awarded to winners, followed by open play. The crowd-favorite “Spina Stomp” Grape Stomping Competition returns with high-energy, timed heats as teams compete to extract the most juice using only their bare feet. The Sugo Showdown will once again crown the city’s finest sauce, with judging beginning at 11:15 a.m. and winners announced at 2:15 p.m. on the main stage. A new People’s Choice Sugo will allow attendees to join in the fun.

The Bruno Rumore Foundation Food Village will fill the air with the aromas of sausage-and-pepper sandwiches, fried dough, pizza, savory Italian dishes, cannoli, and gelato. Authentic vendors including Molay Brothers, Tre Luna, Graffeo Brothers Italian Sausage, Villaggio Colafrancesco, Slice Pizza & Brew, Joe’s Italian, Da Big Italian, Uncle G’s Pizza, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Arnone’s Italian Sausage, Pazzo Big Slice Pizza, and Feast Catering & Culinary Kitchen will deliver a true taste of Italy. Cooking demonstrations and the Sugo Cook-Off will take place under the big tent at the Galbani Cooking Stage.

In the Festa Italiana Villaggio Culturale, guests can explore a charming replica of an Italian village featuring a fountain, church, bakery, museum, and twinkling lights. Resources on ancestry research and dual citizenship will be available, along with the Spina “Vineria” wine bar and the Italian American Heritage Society booth. The Festa Mercato Marketplace will offer Italian cookies, olive oils, fashion, jewelry, art, home décor, and specialty gifts.

La Musica d’Italia, presented by Coca-Cola, will showcase Italian favorites and traditional dances on the main stage. Performances will include the Montevallo Jazz Band, The Suteras, Crooner Matt Scalici, headliner Joe Scalissi’s “Dean Martin Happy Hour” tribute, and the Very Ranelli Dance Band. As the evening concludes, festivalgoers will gather to dance the traditional Che La Luna.

Families can visit the Festa Villaggio dei Bambini, featuring games, bouncy houses, and hands-on activities designed especially for children. Scholarship winners will be recognized on the main stage, and one lucky attendee will have the opportunity to win an eight- or nine-night trip for two to Italy, valued at $13,800, through a donation raffle. Raffle tickets are $50 and may be purchased online or at the Italian American Heritage Society booth inside the Cultural Village.

Advanced general admission tickets are $10 and may be purchased at www.festaitalianabham.com. Day-of-event tickets are $15. Children 10 and under receive free admission. General admission includes entry only and does not include food or beverages. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets and register for competitions in advance.