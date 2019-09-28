Vamos – ¡Fiesta está celebrando Alabama juntos! Join us Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. in Birmingham’s Linn Park for Fiesta 2019, the state’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage and, this year, a celebration of Alabama’s Bicentennial! You won’t want to miss the excitement as we share the rich, diverse and storied history of Alabama’s Hispanic community and recognize 200 years of statehood. Experience the best of Hispanic culture in your own backyard as you journey through 20 represented countries and encounter the best of Latin American art, music, food and dance. Plus, enjoy performances from talented Latin American artists live from the Coca-Cola mainstage. Fiesta features a family village, cultural village, community village, health and wellness village, financial wellness village, authentic food from a variety of participating vendors and family-friendly activities for all ages. The festival also welcomes the Alabama Bicentennial Tour to Linn Park for the event.

Early bird tickets are available for $7 through July 31. Regularly priced tickets can be purchased for $10 each from Aug. 1 until the festival. Day-of tickets will also be available for $10 at the gate on Sept. 28. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Donations to Fiesta scholarships are also encouraged online and at the event. For more information or to get your tickets, visit http://www.fiestabham.com/.