Fiesta 2025

Fiesta, Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture, will mark its 23rd annual festival on Saturday, September 27, from noon to 8 p.m. at Linn Park in Birmingham. The event showcases the richness of Hispanic heritage through music, dance, art, food, and cultural exhibits. Since its founding in 2003, Fiesta has drawn thousands from across the Southeast, offering both entertainment and education about the vibrant Hispanic community in Alabama. The festival will feature five distinct villages—Cultural, Food, Health & Wellness, Community, and Sponsor—each offering unique experiences, from authentic cuisine to health resources and community engagement. Alongside its lively performances and family-friendly attractions, Fiesta continues its long-standing mission of supporting education, having awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships to Hispanic and Latino students over the past two decades.