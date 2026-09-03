Fiesta 2026
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Linn Park 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Fiesta returns for its 24th year as Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage. This year’s “Fiesta for Everyone” celebration will feature live music and performances, authentic food, cultural experiences representing more than 20 nations, family activities, health and wellness resources, community organizations, soccer, wrestling exhibitions and more. More than 150 booths and organizations will participate throughout six vibrant festival villages.
Info
Linn Park 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs