The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB's Young Supporters Board normally hosts Fiesta Ball in early May to raise critical funds for Young Investigator Grants. This year, the YSB is taking Fiesta Ball out into the community and hosting a week-long celebration for our event attendees and sponsors! We are partnering with a group of local Mexican/Tex-Mex restaurants throughout the Birmingham area, such as Taco Mama, Little Donkey, La Paz, Craft's on Church Street, El ZunZun, and Sol Y Luna to raise funds for our research grants (while supporting these local restaurants at the same time). Fiesta Ball Week is set for July 17th - July 24th. We hope that you decide to dine out or dine in to support cancer research and our local restaurant community through safe celebrations across the city! Be sure to visit our website for more event details and to purchase tickets!