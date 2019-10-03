Piggly Wiggly presents the Fifth Annual Wine and Craft Beer Showcase to benefit The Daniel Project, a life-saving endeavor of the Paul Meyers Foundation. With your $50 donation, enjoy complimentary wines and regional craft beers as well as unlimited appetizers featuring Alabama vendors.

Exclusive wine discounts will be available to attendees in stores through October 19.

Advance tickets available in stores, at the door or online: www.thedanielajlounyproject.com.