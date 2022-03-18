Film Classics and Brown Bag Lunch
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
OLLI of Greater Birmingham and Homewood Library present "Psycho" (1960). A Phoenix secretary (Janet Leigh) embezzles $40,000 from her employers client, goes on the run, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man (Anthony Perkins) under the domination of his mother. Feel free to bring a brown bag lunch to enjoy during the movie showing. This is a free event and no registration is required.
