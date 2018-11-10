The Alabama Designer Craftsmen will put on their 46th annual Fine Crafts Show this month at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The event, which runs Nov. 10–11, will include pieces for sale from members of the ADC, such as clothing, purses, jewelry, indoor and outdoor home decor and other items. Everything on display at the sale is handmade, Show Chair Karen Dixon said.

The Fine Crafts Show will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the BBG Garden Center. Admission is $3 for adults and free for kids under age 12.

Visit alabamadesignercraftsmen.com for more information.