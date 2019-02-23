Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf (Film Screening)

This gorgeous, meditative documentary immerses viewers in Piet Oudolf's work, taking us inside his creative process. From his aesthetic theories to his strikingly abstract sketches to the ecological implications of his ideas, the film poetically reveals how Oudolf—the creator of the gardens for New York’s High Line—upends conventional notions of nature, public space, and, ultimately, beauty itself. 6 p.m. (February 21) and 2 p.m. (February 23). Free and open to the public. (Donations welcome.)