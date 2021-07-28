Flicks Among the Flowers
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Bring a blanket or low-profile lawn chair, and find a spot in our Formal Garden to enjoy a showing of Grease! The film will begin at dusk (approximately 8:15–8:30 p.m.). Event will also include a fifties-themed costume contest! Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Junior Board. Admission is free ($5 suggested donation).
