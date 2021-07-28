July 28: Flicks Among the Flowers. 8:15 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road. The 1970s movie musical “Grease” will be shown on the lawn in front of the Conservatory. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Event will include a 50s-themed costume contest. Donations will support the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ internship program. Free admission with $5 suggested donation.