Join photography Hank Siegel for this hands-on class to learn how to capture images of flowers, trees, and shrubs while exploring the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Cost is $65/members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $75/non-members. For more info and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/flora-photography.php
Flora Photography
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Education & Learning
